Actress Florence Pugh has become the latest victim after she was hit in the face by a flying object during an appearance in Brazil.

The 27-year-old attended the panel for ‘Dune: Part Two”’ panel in CCXP 2023 with her co-stars, including Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya Coleman and Austin Butler, as well as director Denis Villeneuve on December 3.

As their segment came to a close, the entire cast and the filmmaker posed together for pictures, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In videos capturing the incident which have circulated online, they were all smiles until Pugh got startled by an object thrown by an audience member in her direction.

She appeared to shout “wow” or “ow” before putting her hand to the eye that was hit.

The ‘Oppenheimer’ star then leant over to pick up the object, but it was not clear what it was that hit her.

Timothee and Austin, who were standing right next to her, also expressed shock and appeared to show concern for Pugh, while Zendaya and Villeneuve missed the moment as they were engaged in conversation.

The actress and her co-stars were at the Comic Con event in Sao Paulo to promote their upcoming sci-fi sequel.