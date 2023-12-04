1 of 11
The 2023 Academy Museum Gala saw Hollywood A-listers turn up in their most stylish attire as the gala honoured special celebrity guests such as Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, and Sofia Coppola for their individual contributions to cinema and storytelling. Seen in this picture are Winfrey and Streep.
Sofia Coppola was selected for the Visionary Award, given to an artist or scholar whose innovations have advanced film as an art.
Selena Gomez looked stunning in a black-and-silver Valentino gown.
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone looked ravishing in a figure-hugging velvet blue gown.
Hollywood actress Natalie Portman slayed it in a Dior outfit.
US model Hailey Bieber looked gorgeous in a black, halter-neck Saint Laurent gown.
Kendall Jenner made for a pretty picture in a red Fendi haute couture.
Brooklyn Beckham attended the gala evening with his actress-wife Nicola Peltz.
Rachel Zegler shone bright in a golden Yvonne Leon gown.
Robert Downey Jr made an appearance with Susan Downey.
'Hunger Games' actor Tom Blyth looked smart in a dark suit and bow tie.
