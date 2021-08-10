Hollywood actress Christina Applegate has revealed she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Applegate, 49, made the announcement in a series of tweets on August 10.
“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey,” she wrote. “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some [expletive] blocks it.”
“As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo,” she added.
Applegate is best known for her roles in comedy shows ‘Samantha Who?’ and ‘Dead to Me’, and for famously playing the sister of Rachel Green in ‘Friends’ (she even won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding guest actress for it). She has also starred in movies such as ‘Anchorman’ and ‘Bad Moms’.
In 2008, Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to have a double mastectomy. She also removed her ovaries and fallopian tubes.
According to the NHS, “multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance.” There is no cure and is considered to a life-long affliction.