Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent a day out with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as the actress and her American pop-star husband Nick Jonas are on a trip to Lake Tahoe in the US.

She shared a picture of herself holding her daughter during a hike with her best friend. In the photograph, Chopra Jonas has covered Malti’s face with a heart emoji.

She wrote alongside the picture: “22 years and counting... and now with our babies... love you @tam2cul.” She added the hashtags ‘best friend’, ‘Godson’, and ‘friends like family’ to her post.

On January 22, the ‘Quantico’ sensation announced that they were expecting a child via surrogacy.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time.

On the work front, Chopra Jonas will next be seen in the web series ‘Citadel’ from Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies such as ‘Avengers: End Game’. She’s also awaiting the release of her film ‘Text For You’.

She also recently launched her own homeware lineup ‘Sona Home’.

Image Credit: Insta/ priyankachopra

On June 23, she took to her Instagram to share the news of ‘Sona Home’ launch. She shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “Launch day is here! I couldn’t be more proud to introduce you all to SONA HOME. It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends. I bring a piece of India into everything I do and this is an extension of that thought. It’s awesome to be working alongside @maneeshkgoyal and our entire team in creating something so dear to our hearts and heritage.”