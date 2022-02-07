1 of 8
Why should love be bound by borders or defined by geography, wonder some Bollywood stars. These names have – some famously, others infamously – introduced their beloved partner from across the pond to their fans. We’re bowled over – take a look at the couples who looked abroad for love.
Katrina Kaif is the latest foreigner to find an Indian husband. The Bollywood superstar, a UK citizen who has been living in India for over 15 years, married "Uri" actor Vicky Kaushal in December.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are loved by some, hated by others but one way or the other, they are the couple that won’t be ignored. The stars, who recently welcomed a child via surrogate, married in 2018 in a series of jaw-dropping ceremonies and kept up the sparkling photos on social media until they won over (most of) their audience.
Radhika Apte, who is known for her versatility on screen, had a low-key ceremony to mark her wedding to London-based musician Benedict Taylor back in 2012. The ‘Ghoul’ and ‘Sacred Games’ actress likes to keep her personal business personal, but she did let fans know about the development … after the fact.
'Veer-Zaara' star Preity Zinta married American business tycoon Gene Goodenough in 2018 – and has been giving everyone couple goals since then. From the lockdown haircut to the rush to the cricket grounds, it’s impossible to look at Zinta’s feed and not smile at the couple.
Miss Universe India, Celina Jeitly married her longtime partner, Dubai based hotelier Peter Haag, in a lavish ceremony in Austria in 2011. In March 2012, the couple welcomed their adorable twin boys, and were blessed with twins again in 2017, however one of them could not survive due to a a serious heart condition.
‘ Dhak Dhak’ star Madhuri Dixit, troughout her Bollywood career, kept her personal life to herself and never faced any speculation about romance. So, news that she had gotten married to a US-based surgeon on October 17, 1999, came as a shock to many. Rumour has it that Nene didn’t know of Dixit’s Bollywood fame, and that their marriage had been arranged by their families. Here’s a look at other stars who married people outside of show business.
‘Drishyam’ actress, married Russian food entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev, in a private wedding at her Lokhandwala home in 2018. However, the completely private affair was nothing short of a fairy tale. The 'RRR' actress took a break and is back at work after keeping the news of her pandemic pregnancy off social media and life during lockdown with daughter, Radha.
