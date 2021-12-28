Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has been pretty low-key on social media during her second pregnancy.
However, some eagle-eyed fans of the famous family believe that the newest Jenner-Travis Scott baby has already arrived — and it’s because of someone else’s social media.
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker had posted an Instagram story showing a festive movie night with his fiancee Kourtney Kardashian. Spotted in the post was a baby bottle filled with milk.
Kardashian, who is Jenner’s half-sister, hasn’t had a baby in the recent past and fans have speculated that the milk bottle is for the younger celebrity’s new arrival.
“Hi @travisbarker you can’t just post a pic of a baby bottle and be like ‘Imma just leave this here’,” one person posted on social media.
“Kylie used the exact same bottles when Stormi was little,” another person said, referring to Jenner’s first child.
It’s unclear when 24-year-old Jenner is due to give birth, as she hasn’t shared details about the pregnancy, which was announced in September.
The beauty mogul made the big reveal on social media with a video that starts of with her holding her positive pregnancy test and showing it to her boyfriend Scott, who gives her a big hug after getting the happy news.
She went a different route with her first child Stormi, keeping the whole pregnancy a secret and only announcing her birth days after the fact on February 5, 2018.
This time, she has been open about her pregnancy but has been keeping a low profile especially after her partner Scott’s concert tragedy. Ten people, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed in a crowd surge at the rapper’s Astroworld Festival in November. Scott, Jenner and Kim Kardashian have all issued statements mourning the losses.