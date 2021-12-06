Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian has put rumours about make-up mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott’s split to rest.
Kardashian confirmed that her younger sister and the rapper are a couple despite W Magazine’s claims.
“Wow i don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram.
Her response came after the article leaked on December 5 and stated that they’re “not actually a couple.”
Many social media users reacted to Kardashian’s comment, bringing up the recent controversy involving her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
One wrote: “She worried about the wrong things .. girl about to be a whole step mom and she worried about her sister’s problems.”
Another threw a shade at Kardashian’s comment saying: “Like her and Trick Thompson?”
Thompson was recently hit with a child support lawsuit by personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who claims she’s pregnant with the NBA star’s third baby. If the claims are true, Thompson and Nichols’ fling might have taken place when he was still in a relationship with Kardashian.
As for the leaked piece, the author of the article wrote that Jenner and Scott, who are expecting their second child together, aren’t actually together.
“Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven’t been in two years. They’re the modern family!” the author reportedly stated.