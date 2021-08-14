It’s the tentpole movie of the year and while all eyes are steady on Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’, the auteur is already excited for its “part two”.
While speaking with Italian magazine Il Venerdi, the filmmaker talked about his plans for ‘Dune: Part Two’ (reportedly being written by Jon Spaihts) that will see Zendaya‘s Chani take a more central role opposite Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides.
“I can’t wait to shoot the second part of ‘Dune’ to get [Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya] back together. Knowing that in the next chapter, Zendaya will be the protagonist of the story,” said director Villeneuve.
‘Dune’ will focus on the first half of Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 book, will ‘Part Two’ will see Chalamet and Zendaya’s characters through to the second half and climax of the novel.
‘Dune’ will have its world premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival in September before opening in theatres worldwide on October 22.