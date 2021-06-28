Actress Javicia Leslie, who plays Batwoman. Image Credit: AFP

While the finale episode of ‘Batwoman’ season two dropped several bombshells, it’s the final scene that set fan expectations at an all-time high.

In the finale episode, we see Javicia Leslie’s Ryan/Batwoman truly own her power as she defeats Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) and saves Kate Kane (Wallis Day) from Circe.

But that’s not all, the final moments of the episode also revealed that Penguin’s umbrella, Mad Hatter’s hat, and other villain trophies that Circe stole from the Batcave are now back out in the world. We see the items wash up on a shore where anyone could find them, and one of Poison Ivy’s vines also takes root in the soil and startsprouting.

Does this mean we could finally see a live-action version of the iconic character in season three?

“So freaking epic,” Leslie explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Like literally a lot of your epic Batman villains, we have all of their weapons and they’ve all been released into the river and people are going to find [them] and you’re going to find the effects that these weapons have on these normal Gotham citizens and then becoming like these supervillains, and it’s just going to be so much fun. I can’t wait! I’m excited because we’re about to start shooting season 3 and I can’t wait to read the scripts and to see where it goes.”