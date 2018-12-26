There were notable disappointments — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’, ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ and ‘A Wrinkle in Time’, among them. But studios also breathed fresh life into the romantic comedy, one of moviedom’s most timework genres, by focusing on diversity: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, greeted as a watershed moment by many Asian-Americans, took in a stout $174 million in North America ($238 million worldwide). A new version of ‘A Star Is Born’ — the fourth, including the 1937 original — gave Lady Gaga her first starring role in a film and generated $200 million ($382 million).