Aquaman, the King of the Seven Seas, is the ruler of all things oceanic. He can breathe underwater, swim at tremendous speeds and communicate with all sea creatures as well as control them. Being an Atlantean-human hybrid, his underwater skills help him largely on land as well. Able to withstand ocean depths, he gets bonus points on land with his superhuman strength, enhanced senses and nearly impenetrable skin. He also has extraordinary vision, which makes it easy for him to see in the murky depths of the ocean as well as give him night vision powers on land.