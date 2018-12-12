Wan, the director of the ‘Saw’ franchise and ‘Furious 7,’ deserves both criticism for soaking the film so thoroughly in kitschy CGI and praise for the glowing synthetic beauty of Atlantis. The movie zips along too quickly before we get much more than a float-over view of Atlantis. (Many mysteries, such as how plumbing functions on the seafloor, go unanswered.) But in almost ‘Tron’-like contours of luminous neon, Atlantis is a cinema world well built, at least on the outside. But the movie’s only truly visually stunning sequence is a deep-sea chase lit by a lone flare while hordes of frightful creatures close in.