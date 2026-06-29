Harry Styles' Wembley collapse wasn't caused by heatwave, here's what happened

Fans panicked whether he had suffered exhaustion after the heatwave
After clips of Harry Styles suddenly dropping to the stage at a packed Wembley Stadium concert flooded social media, fans feared the worst. With Europe gripped by an intense heatwave, many quickly assumed the Grammy-winning singer had collapsed from the soaring temperatures.
However, reports suggest the incident had a far less serious cause.
According to TMZ, citing sources familiar with the situation, Styles briefly choked on a mouthful of water while performing his signature "whale" move, a fan-favourite concert tradition in which he sprays water into the air. The unexpected coughing fit reportedly threw him off balance, causing him to fall to the stage.
Videos filmed by concertgoers show Styles coughing repeatedly before dropping onto his back for a few seconds during the closing moments of "As It Was." The singer appeared to clutch his chest as he tried to catch his breath, prompting audible concern from the crowd.
Fortunately, the scare was short-lived. Witnesses said the episode lasted only seconds before Styles got back on his feet, acknowledged the audience with a wave and exited the stage unhurt. Entertainment Weekly later reported that he returned for his next scheduled Wembley performance.
The dramatic footage unfolded against the backdrop of unusually hot weather across the United Kingdom, where London temperatures climbed to nearly 36°C (97°F). That timing fuelled widespread speculation online that heat exhaustion had caused the fall. The BBC also noted that the back of Styles' shirt appeared soaked with sweat during the performance.
Social media quickly filled with anxious reactions. "How bad is the heatwave???," one user commented, while another wrote, "I nearly had a heart attack watching the live stream. Thought he collapsed from heat or exhaustion!" Others questioned why members of his team had not stepped in sooner.
After wrapping up his London shows on July 4, Styles is set to continue his tour with stops in São Paulo and Mexico City before heading to New York, where he will perform a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden.