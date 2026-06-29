GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Harry Styles' Wembley collapse wasn't caused by heatwave, here's what happened

Fans panicked whether he had suffered exhaustion after the heatwave

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
British singer Harry Styles performs on stage during the BRIT Awards 2026 at the Co-op Live arena, in Manchester on February 28, 2026.
British singer Harry Styles performs on stage during the BRIT Awards 2026 at the Co-op Live arena, in Manchester on February 28, 2026.
AFP-ADRIAN DENNIS

After clips of Harry Styles suddenly dropping to the stage at a packed Wembley Stadium concert flooded social media, fans feared the worst. With Europe gripped by an intense heatwave, many quickly assumed the Grammy-winning singer had collapsed from the soaring temperatures.

However, reports suggest the incident had a far less serious cause.

According to TMZ, citing sources familiar with the situation, Styles briefly choked on a mouthful of water while performing his signature "whale" move, a fan-favourite concert tradition in which he sprays water into the air. The unexpected coughing fit reportedly threw him off balance, causing him to fall to the stage.

Videos filmed by concertgoers show Styles coughing repeatedly before dropping onto his back for a few seconds during the closing moments of "As It Was." The singer appeared to clutch his chest as he tried to catch his breath, prompting audible concern from the crowd.

Fortunately, the scare was short-lived. Witnesses said the episode lasted only seconds before Styles got back on his feet, acknowledged the audience with a wave and exited the stage unhurt. Entertainment Weekly later reported that he returned for his next scheduled Wembley performance.

The dramatic footage unfolded against the backdrop of unusually hot weather across the United Kingdom, where London temperatures climbed to nearly 36°C (97°F). That timing fuelled widespread speculation online that heat exhaustion had caused the fall. The BBC also noted that the back of Styles' shirt appeared soaked with sweat during the performance.

Social media quickly filled with anxious reactions. "How bad is the heatwave???," one user commented, while another wrote, "I nearly had a heart attack watching the live stream. Thought he collapsed from heat or exhaustion!" Others questioned why members of his team had not stepped in sooner.

After wrapping up his London shows on July 4, Styles is set to continue his tour with stops in São Paulo and Mexico City before heading to New York, where he will perform a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Morocco and Qatar lead the way for the Arab nations at the World Cup

A positive start for Arab nations at World Cup

3m read
BTS is busy with their Arirang world tour.

When will BTS perform at FIFA World Cup 2026?

2m read
Mark Lee

Mark Lee set for first solo performance since NCT exit

2m read
Gabriel Middleton (left) and with his dad, Ant Middleton, on the summit of Mount Everest

UAE flag flown on Mount Everest as expat breaks record

3m read