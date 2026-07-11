Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara win Wimbledon men’s doubles title

Top seeds beat Arevalo and Pavic in straight sets to claim their third Grand Slam crown
London: Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara won the Wimbledon men's doubles title with a 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3) victory over Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic in Saturday's final.
Top seeded Patten and Heliovaara have now won three Grand Slam doubles titles together, having previously triumphed at Wimbledon in 2024 and the Australian Open last year.
Britain's Patten and Finland's Heliovaara are the 11th team in the Open era to win multiple Wimbledon men's doubles titles and the first since Bob and Mike Bryan won their second at the All England Club in 2011.
Arevalo, from El Salvador, won the Wimbledon mixed doubles title with Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday.
Patten and Heliovaara had done things the hard way en route to the final, contesting final-set tie-breaks in three of their five matches.
They had won six of the seven tie-breaks they were involved in prior to the final.
Once again, that nerveless ability to conquer the tie-break pressure proved decisive.
Avenging their loss to the same opponents in the Queen's Club final in June, Heliovaara celebrated with a flamboyant forward roll on Centre Court, while Patten lay flat on his back to soak up the moment.
"I owe Harri my career, when we started out he took a chance on me," Patten said.