East of Eden review: Florence Pugh is magnificent as Netflix rewrites Steinbeck’s most diabolic creation

Netflix’s East of Eden is a far cry from Steinbeck’s sprawling, animalistic novel. It wrestles with the book’s philosophical themes and rarely pins them down, and it loses much of the novel’s warmth, the Hamilton family above all. And yet it stands well above most adaptations of great novels, which are content to illustrate the book politely and add nothing of their own. This one argues with its source. It is uneven, and it loses its nerve in the second half, but it takes the novel’s most troubling character and asks the question Steinbeck never quite dared to: what if the monster was made, not born? The series never fully answers it.