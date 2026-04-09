Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 16.4 billion, enters the global top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026

The international total stands at over $177 million
As Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge wrapped up its third week this Wednesday, by officially entering the Top 10 highest-grossing movies worldwide for 2026.
In a lightning-fast 20-day sprint, Dhurandhar 2 has minted a staggering Rs 1,650.67 crore globally. When converted, its international total stands at over $177 million, placing it firmly at the number ten spot on the yearly leaderboard.
Leading the list is Pegasus 3, which has earned $638.7 million globally, followed by Project Hail Mary with $420.8 million and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at $372.5 million. Other notable titles in the top tier include Hoppers ($332.2 million) and Wuthering Heights ($239.4 million).
In the mid-range, Blades of the Guardians has collected $211.6 million, while Scream 7 ($209.3 million) and Scare Out ($196 million) are close behind. GOAT has reached $185.2 million, with Dhurandhar 2 approaching a similar range. It remains to be seen whether the latter will surpass GOAT in overall collections.
Beyond its position in the rankings, Dhurandhar 2 has performed strongly in international markets. The film has earned Rs 404 crore overseas, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films internationally (excluding China). In North America, it has crossed the $25 million mark, a notable milestone for an Indian release.
Domestically, the film continues to add to its total. On Day 21, it collected Rs 7.9 crore, taking its net domestic earnings to Rs 1,041.27 crore. Its gross India total currently stands at Rs 1,246.67 crore.