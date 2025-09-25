GOLD/FOREX
Dhanush moved to tears by child actor’s mother’s heartfelt tribute at Idli Kadai event

Mother’s heartfelt words moved Dhanush to tears, earning applause from the audience

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Dhanush moved to tears by child actor’s mother’s heartfelt tribute at Idli Kadai event
X

Dubai: Tamil superstar Dhanush, known for his calm and composed demeanor, was visibly emotional during a recent promotional event for his upcoming film Idli Kadai. The heartfelt moment unfolded in Madurai when the mother of a child actor, who portrays the younger version of Dhanush in the film, took to the stage.

In a video from the event that quickly went viral, the mother delivered an emotional tribute, thanking Dhanush for giving her son an opportunity to be part of the project. “I am overjoyed that Dhanush sir chose my son for this film. For years, I’ve admired him and prayed for a chance like this. I was overjoyed when he asked my son to play a part in the movie. Thank you very much,” she said, her words echoing with sincerity.

The touching speech moved the actor to tears, and he was seen wiping his eyes as the audience broke into applause. Fans at the venue were equally touched, many sharing clips of the moment on social media with messages praising Dhanush’s humility and emotional honesty.

Idli Kadai, which explores themes of family, resilience, and everyday struggles, has already generated buzz for its relatable storyline and strong performances. This emotional incident at the Madurai event has added to the anticipation, with fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

The episode once again highlighted Dhanush’s deep bond with his audience, proving why he continues to remain one of Tamil cinema’s most beloved stars.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role.
