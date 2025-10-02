Delhi Police foil bid to kill comedian Munawar Faruqui, two arrested

Acting on credible intelligence, officers laid a trap on the Jaitpur–Kalindi Kunj Road near New Friends Colony at around 3 a.m. The suspects, riding a motorcycle, were asked to stop. Instead, they opened fire. In the ensuing gun battle, the police returned fire, injuring both men in their legs. They were immediately taken into custody and admitted to the hospital for treatment. The assailants have been named as Rahul, from Panipat, and Sahil, from Bhiwani in Haryana.