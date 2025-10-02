GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Delhi Police foil bid to kill comedian Munawar Faruqui, two arrested

Police officials told news agencies that the gangsters were arrested after a gunfight

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Delhi Police foil bid to kill comedian Munawar Faruqui, two arrested
IANS

Dubai: In a dramatic operation in the early hours of Thursday, Delhi Police arrested two alleged shooters linked to the Goldy Brar gang, who were reportedly planning to kill stand-up comedian and influencer Munawar Faruqui.

Acting on credible intelligence, officers laid a trap on the Jaitpur–Kalindi Kunj Road near New Friends Colony at around 3 a.m. The suspects, riding a motorcycle, were asked to stop. Instead, they opened fire. In the ensuing gun battle, the police returned fire, injuring both men in their legs. They were immediately taken into custody and admitted to the hospital for treatment. The assailants have been named as Rahul, from Panipat, and Sahil, from Bhiwani in Haryana.

Investigators claim that Rahul and Sahil were acting on orders from Rohit Godara, a foreign-based criminal working in association with Goldy Brar and Virender Charan. The duo had reportedly carried out reconnaissance in Mumbai and Bengaluru as part of their plot to track Faruqui’s movements. In addition, Rahul is said to be wanted in connection with a triple murder that took place in December 2024 in Yamunanagar, Haryana.

Authorities say the seizure included the firearm(s) used in the attack and the motorcycle involved in the exchange. (The arrests are being hailed as a breakthrough in preventing a high-profile attack and exposing the growing trend of organised crime networks targeting celebrities.

Police caution that the investigation is ongoing, and the broader criminal network that planned the hit may still be active.

With inputs from Agencies/Delhi Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano sponsors Senate Resolution Nos.144.

Senate backs house arrest for ex-president Duterte

2m read
Posters demanding Vijay’s arrest appear in Karur after stampede tragedy during TVK rally

Posters demanding Vijay’s arrest appear in Karur

2m read
French urban climber Titouan Leduc is seen as he free climbs one of Europe's tallest skyscrapers, the Varso Tower in Warsaw, Poland.

Arrest after French daredevil scales EU’s tallest tower

1m read
Anwar Ali was known for his wit and unique style, was cornerstone of Lahore’s vibrant theatre scene

Legendary Pakistani comedian Anwar Ali passes away

2m read