Cocktail 2, Traitors Season 2, Batwara 1947: What to watch on UAE OTT and in cinemas this weekend

New seasons, big sequels and a Partition epic lead UAE’s weekend watchlist
This weekend brings one of the busiest release slates UAE audiences have seen in a while, spanning streaming platforms and the big screen alike. On the cinema front, India's Independence Day weekend is delivering heavyweight contenders: the Partition drama Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, goes head-to-head with Emraan Hashmi's long-awaited Awarapan 2, while Suriya's family drama Vishwanath & Sons rounds out a stacked Tamil and Telugu release calendar.
Meanwhile, streaming has plenty to offer too, Cocktail 2 makes its OTT debut after a strong theatrical run, Netflix drops its three-part Mourinho documentary just as the Special One returns to Real Madrid, and Prime Video brings back The Traitors India for a second season of secrets and betrayal. Add in new episodes of Reacher and Women in Blue, and there's genuinely something for every mood this weekend. Here's your full guide to what's worth watching, and where to catch it.
Reacher Season 4 returns to Prime Video on August 12, with the first three episodes dropping together and the remaining five releasing weekly through the September 16 finale. Alan Ritchson is back as Jack Reacher, the ex-Army investigator who travels light and leaves trouble in his wake.
This season shifts the setting from Maine to Philadelphia and adapts Lee Child's novel Gone Tomorrow, though the show has made some changes from the book. The story kicks off when Reacher witnesses a distressing incident on a subway, pulling him into a much larger conspiracy involving international terrorism. Sydelle Noel joins the cast as NYPD Detective Tamara Green, working alongside Reacher as the case unfolds. Ritchson has said this is the most intense season yet, having taken a hands-on role in the fight choreography since Season 3. A companion spinoff, Neagley, premieres its full first season the same day as the finale.
Women in Blue (Las Azules) returns to Apple TV on August 12, with new episodes releasing weekly through the September 30 finale. Bárbara Mori, Ximena Sariñana, Natalia Téllez, and Amorita Rasgado all reprise their roles as María, Ángeles, Valentina, and Gabina, Mexico's pioneering female police officers, now navigating a Season 2 set in 1970s Mexico City.
This time, María has been promoted to lieutenant, and the discovery of a murdered student activist pulls the Azules into a sprawling investigation tied to the 1968 student massacre, one of the darkest chapters in Mexico's history. The case exposes buried police corruption and political secrets that reach far beyond a single crime, testing the officers both inside their department and out. Miguel Rodarte, Leonardo Sbaraglia, and Bruno Bichir round out the returning cast. Created by Fernando Rovzar and Pablo Aramendi, the Spanish-language drama continues to delve into its historical setting and the real story behind Mexico's first female police force.
The Traitors returns for Season 2 on August 13, with three episodes dropping at once and new episodes releasing weekly afterward. Karan Johar is back as host, once again secretly dividing 21 celebrity contestants into "Traitors" and "Innocents" inside a fortress-hotel setting in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The premise stays the same: players complete missions by day to build up a shared prize pot, while the Traitors secretly "murder" an Innocent each night, eliminating them from the game. The Innocents, meanwhile, must work together to correctly identify and vote out the Traitors before they run out of players to lose.
Mourinho charts the career of José Mourinho, one of football's most decorated and outspoken managers. Filmed over two years, the series traces his rise from a shock Champions League win with FC Porto to stints at Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid, arriving just as he returns for a second spell in charge of the Spanish giants. Apart from the trophies, the documentary digs into the personality and leadership style behind "The Special One" persona, drawing on unprecedented access to Mourinho himself. Interviews include football greats like Sir Alex Ferguson, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard, Iker Casillas, and Eden Hazard, alongside former colleagues and executives who worked alongside him. From BECKHAM producer John Battsek and director Joe Pearlman, the series promises an unfiltered look at a manager as famous for controversy as for silverware.
Cocktail 2, which had a theatrical release in June, is set to make its OTT debut on August 14. A spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, the Hindi-language romantic comedy-drama stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in their first project together, directed by Homi Adajania. The story follows Kunal, a chef, and his longtime girlfriend Diya, an architect, who are worn down by relatives constantly pressing them about marriage after years together as a couple. To escape the wedding-season interrogations, they head off on a vacation to Sicily, Italy, where their trip takes an unexpected turn once Diya's free-spirited friend enters the picture. The film received mixed reviews from critics but performed well commercially, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.
Batwara 1947 hits cinemas, timed just ahead of India's Independence Day. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, the Partition drama stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi, with Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh rounding out the cast. Based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya O Jamya E Nai, the film follows Sikander Mirza, a Muslim refugee who relocates with his family from Lucknow to Lahore during Partition, only to find their newly allotted haveli still occupied by Mai, an elderly Hindu woman who has refused to leave. As communal violence rages around them, their uneasy coexistence grows into an unlikely, deeply human bond built on displacement, identity, and compassion. The film features music by A. R. Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. It also arrives amid a high-profile box office clash with the thriller Awarapan 2, releasing the same week.
Directed by Venky Atluri (Vaathi, Lucky Baskhar), the family drama stars Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an accomplished international shooter in his 40s who has spent decades chasing excellence in his sport. As age catches up with him and family responsibilities mount, his world is further complicated by the arrival of Maddy (Mamitha Baiju), a woman in her 20s, sparking a relationship dynamic that forces him to reassess what actually matters in life. Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon also feature in key roles. Originally titled Suriya 46 before the reveal of its current name, the film runs 161 minutes and is being backed by producers Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments.
Awarapan 2 comes nearly 19 years after the 2007 original earned cult status. Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit, a man once broken by love and loss, who resurfaces still searching for meaning only to be pulled back into the crime world for a new cycle of conflict, redemption, and sacrifice. Disha Patani joins as Zara, with Shabana Azmi playing Nafisa, a formidable new antagonist. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, the sequel was filmed across Mumbai, Rajasthan, Bangkok, and Malaysia, with music from Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik, and Akhil Sachdeva.