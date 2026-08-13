Cocktail 2, Traitors Season 2, Batwara 1947: What to watch on UAE OTT and in cinemas this weekend

Mourinho charts the career of José Mourinho, one of football's most decorated and outspoken managers. Filmed over two years, the series traces his rise from a shock Champions League win with FC Porto to stints at Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid, arriving just as he returns for a second spell in charge of the Spanish giants. Apart from the trophies, the documentary digs into the personality and leadership style behind "The Special One" persona, drawing on unprecedented access to Mourinho himself. Interviews include football greats like Sir Alex Ferguson, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard, Iker Casillas, and Eden Hazard, alongside former colleagues and executives who worked alongside him. From BECKHAM producer John Battsek and director Joe Pearlman, the series promises an unfiltered look at a manager as famous for controversy as for silverware.