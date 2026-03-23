The soccer star alleged that her security guard 'was aggressive' with his daughter
Singer Chappell Roan stepped in to clear the air after Brazilian soccer star Jorginho Frello slammed her team for allegedly mistreating his 11-year-old daughter.
The drama began when Frello, a standout for Flamengo, took to Instagram to describe a "very sad situation" at a São Paulo hotel. According to Frello, his wife and daughter spotted Chappell at breakfast. While the 11-year-old was simply excited to see the star, Frello claims a security guard confronted them in an "extremely aggressive manner," accusing the child of harassment and threatening to report them to hotel management.
Frello didn't hold back, ending his post with a stinging rebuke: “Without your fans you would be nobody.”
After his statement, social media exploded into memes, discourse, with many determinedly defending Chappell, asking why everyone was jumping to conclusions about the incident. Others were vastly amused at the 'overreaction', saying that it really wasn't such a 'big deal'.
Finally, Chappell stepped in.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Chappell began, "I’m just going to tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard who is not my personal security. I didn’t even see. I didn’t even see a woman and a child. Like, I did not. No one came up to me. No one bothered me. Like, I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel. I think these people were staying at the hotel as well.”
She added, “I did not ask the security guard to go up to talk to this mother and child. They did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything. It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions. When they have no reason to believe, because there’s no action even taken.”
She continued, "I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children. That is crazy. I’m sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something and that if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”