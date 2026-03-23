Taking to her Instagram Stories, Chappell began, "I’m just going to tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard who is not my personal security. I didn’t even see. I didn’t even see a woman and a child. Like, I did not. No one came up to me. No one bothered me. Like, I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel. I think these people were staying at the hotel as well.”