Abu Dhabi “a very special place” says Ronaldo Nazario

Founded in 2004, Aldar has played a major role in shaping Abu Dhabi’s urban landscape, delivering some of the emirate’s most recognisable developments across residential communities, retail destinations, hotels, and large mixed-use projects.

Beyond development, Aldar also manages a substantial portfolio of income-generating assets such as shopping centres, offices, and schools, cementing its position as a key driver of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

In an Instagram post which showed the 49-year-old signing an agreement to become ambassador for Aldar Properties, Ronaldo’s caption read: “New chapter. New City. New partnership"

“Honored to join aldar as their ambassador – one of Abu Dhabi’s leading developers, building the communities and destinations that are shaping the future of this incredible city.”

The World Cup winner then featured in a separate Instagram post posted on ‘visitabudhabi’ where he further praised the capital of the UAE.

“Abu Dhabi is a very special to me and to my family as well, said Ronaldo.

“The biggest thing in Abu Dhabi that I like is the sense of community, I see people from everywhere in the world from every religion and every time I come here it’s different and beautiful.”

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.