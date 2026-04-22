GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Abu Dhabi “a very special place” says Ronaldo Nazario

The legendary Brazilian joins Aldar Properties as ambassador

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Brazilian former player Ronaldo Nazario visits Abu Dhabi and signs agreement to become ambassador of Aldar Properties
Brazilian former player Ronaldo Nazario visits Abu Dhabi and signs agreement to become ambassador of Aldar Properties
AFP-ROBERTO SCHMIDT

Dubai: Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario visits Abu Dhabi and signs agreement with leading real estate development, investment, and management company Aldar Properties, to become ambassador.

Founded in 2004, Aldar has played a major role in shaping Abu Dhabi’s urban landscape, delivering some of the emirate’s most recognisable developments across residential communities, retail destinations, hotels, and large mixed-use projects.

Its flagship portfolio includes Yas Island, home to world-class theme parks, hotels, and entertainment venues, alongside Yas Mall, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and Al Raha Beach.

Beyond development, Aldar also manages a substantial portfolio of income-generating assets such as shopping centres, offices, and schools, cementing its position as a key driver of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

In an Instagram post which showed the 49-year-old signing an agreement to become ambassador for Aldar Properties, Ronaldo’s caption read: “New chapter. New City. New partnership"

“Honored to join aldar as their ambassador – one of Abu Dhabi’s leading developers, building the communities and destinations that are shaping the future of this incredible city.”

The World Cup winner then featured in a separate Instagram post posted on ‘visitabudhabi’ where he further praised the capital of the UAE.

“Abu Dhabi is a very special to me and to my family as well, said Ronaldo.

“The biggest thing in Abu Dhabi that I like is the sense of community, I see people from everywhere in the world from every religion and every time I come here it’s different and beautiful.”

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
footballAbu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Located in Masdar City, The Link comprises around 32,000 square metres of net leasable area across five buildings.

Aldar, Mubadala buy Masdar City's ‘The Link’ for Dh654m

2m read
Authorities said motorists who fail to stop when the sign is displayed will face a Dh1,000 fine and 10 traffic black points, stressing that adherence to the rule is essential to protect children during boarding and drop-off times.

Schools resume: Dh1,000 fine for ignoring bus stop

1m read
Aldar raises Dh5bn in new funding deal as Abu Dhabi property market stays strong.

Aldar secures Dh5b loan to boost Abu Dhabi growth

2m read
Ronaldo’s son dating a model? Here's what we know

Ronaldo’s son dating a model? Here's what we know

2m read