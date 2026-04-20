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Check out Ronaldo’s rumored suite in One Za’abeel hotel

The football icon was spotted checking into the spectacular hotel

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Ronaldo was reportedly staying in the One Za'abeel hotel in Dubai this weekend
Ronaldo was reportedly staying in the One Za'abeel hotel in Dubai this weekend
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Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo made the short trip from Saudi Arabia to Dubai this weekend ahead of Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League quarter-final game against Al Wasl on Sunday night.

While there was little doubt the legendary forward would dominate headlines on the pitch, it was once again his off-field presence in Dubai that generated just as much attention, as is so often the case with Ronaldo.

Dubai’s world-renowned luxury hotel scene once again fuelled fan speculation over Ronaldo’s choice of stay on this visit, particularly after he was previously seen at Atlantis The Royal earlier this year, prompting the question of whether he would return to the same iconic destination.

However, in a video circulating online the 41-year-old was spotted inside the One Za’abeel hotel.

One Za’abeel is one of Dubai’s most striking luxury developments, a twin-tower complex in the Za’abeel district connected by “The Link” and home to the ultra-luxury One&Only One Za’abeel hotel, offering panoramic skyline views, high-end dining and a full-scale urban resort experience.

Its location also makes it a highly practical base, sitting in the heart of the city just minutes from Zabeel Stadium, where Al Nassr were due to play Al Wasl.

That combination of proximity, privacy and world-class facilities would make it a logical choice for Ronaldo and his Al Nassr teammates during a short stay in Dubai, minimising travel time while providing the security and five-star environment.

Inside Ronaldo’s possible suite

A star like Ronaldo should expect nothing less than the best, and the ‘Royal Suite’ at One Za’abeel certainly delivers exactly that level of luxury.

The Royal Suite is the standout ultra-luxury option inside the One Za’abeel hotel.

It spans nearly 400 square metres and features three separate living areas, including a grand lounge with a bar, a dining space for up to 10 guests, and a private sitting room attached to the master bedroom.

Offering some of the most striking skyline views in Dubai, with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame a full panoramic sweep of the city, this suite would be perfect for a star like Ronaldo.

From its elevated position in the tower, guests can take in uninterrupted vistas stretching across Downtown Dubai, including the Burj Khalifa and the surrounding skyline, all illuminated by the city’s skyline both day and night.

The design of the suite maximises this experience, with living and bedroom spaces positioned to feel almost suspended above the city, creating a sense of being right at the centre of Dubai’s futuristic skyline.

It also comes with a dedicated butler service, in-suite dining options with a private chef, and exclusive access perks like the adults-only pool and private club experiences.

How much would it cost to stay in the Royal Suite?

The Royal Suite at One Za’abeel sits at the very top end of Dubai’s luxury hotel market, and prices typically reflect that exclusivity.

A one-night stay starts from around AED 15,000–25,000, depending on season, demand, and availability, with peak dates often going even higher for ultra-luxury suites like this.

It’s a five-figure-per-night experience at the highest tier, with pricing driven by the suite’s size, skyline views, private service, and the overall positioning of One Za’abeel as one of Dubai’s flagship ultra-luxury stays.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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