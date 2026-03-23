Chappell Roan banned from Rio festival after incident with Jude Law's daughter: 'As long as I'm in charge...'

The incident also gained significant traction online because Chappell Roan had already been under scrutiny on social media in recent months over past interviews, fan interactions and comments about fame and boundaries. Many online users said the latest situation felt like “the cherry on top”, with the story spreading even faster because it involved the child of a high-profile actor. "Every time I see something about Chappell Roan it her being very rude" shared one user on X.