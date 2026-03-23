Chappell Roan banned from Rio festival after incident with Jude Law's daughter: 'As long as I'm in charge...'

Social media debate grew after an incident involving Roan being rude to a young fan
Dubai: A controversy involving pop singer Chappell Roan has escalated beyond social media backlash after the mayor of Rio de Janeiro announced that the artist would not be allowed to perform at one of the city’s major music events following an incident involving actor Jude Law’s daughter.
The situation began at a hotel in São Paulo ahead of Roan’s appearance at Lollapalooza Brazil, where Brazilian footballer Jorginho Frello alleged that his 11-year-old stepdaughter Ada Law had been left in tears after a confrontation with a security guard believed to be connected to Roan.
According to the family, the child had simply recognised the singer and smiled at her during breakfast, but a security guard reportedly approached them aggressively and accused them of harassment.
Roan later responded publicly, stating that she had not seen the mother and daughter and that the security guard involved was not part of her personal team.
The controversy quickly escalated when Rio de Janeiro mayor Eduardo Cavaliere publicly sided with the family and announced that Roan would not be invited to perform at the city’s “Todo Mundo no Rio” music festival while he remains in office.
The event is a large free music series held on Copacabana Beach and has previously featured major global artists. The mayor also invited Ada Law to attend the festival as a guest of honour.
Amid the controversy, Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi drew praise after spending time with Ada Law following the incident. A photo shared online showed Capaldi smiling with Ada, and the gesture quickly gained attention on social media, with many praising the singer for his kindness and down-to-earth personality. Ada’s mother later publicly thanked Capaldi, saying his kindness meant a lot to her daughter after the upsetting encounter earlier in the trip.
The incident also gained significant traction online because Chappell Roan had already been under scrutiny on social media in recent months over past interviews, fan interactions and comments about fame and boundaries. Many online users said the latest situation felt like “the cherry on top”, with the story spreading even faster because it involved the child of a high-profile actor. "Every time I see something about Chappell Roan it her being very rude" shared one user on X.
The incident involving Roan has social media users debating celebrity culture, security teams, and how public figures interact with fans, especially younger ones. While Roan maintains she was unaware of the confrontation and did not instruct anyone to approach the family, the situation has already had professional consequences and continues to generate discussion online.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji