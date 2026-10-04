Sass Jordan remembered as a force of nature
Canadian Idol judge Sass Jordan died on October 2 at the age of 65, confirmed her family.
The singer-songwriter “died peacefully” reported Variety, quoting her family. They remembered her as “an inimitable force of nature” and “an irreplaceable being of light and joy,” said the magazine.
No cause of death has been revealed yet, but she was known to have been dealing with a health condition that resulted in her cancelling several performances this year.
Jordan, whose career began in 1986 as a vocalist on Come On (Baby Tonight) from Bündock’s album Mauve, was known for songs such as L’Affaire Dumoutier (Say To Me…) and Closer Together.
She became a Canadian Idol judge in 2003. “If you love music and you’ve been around as long as I have, you pretty much do what you got to do,” Jordan once said, reported Variety. “But I love music. I am a huge, gigantic fan.”