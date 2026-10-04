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Canadian Idol judge Sass Jordan dies at 65

Sass Jordan remembered as a force of nature

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Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Canadian Idol judge Sass Jordan dies at 65
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Canadian Idol judge Sass Jordan died on October 2 at the age of 65, confirmed her family.

The singer-songwriter “died peacefully” reported Variety, quoting her family. They remembered her as “an inimitable force of nature” and “an irreplaceable being of light and joy,” said the magazine.

No cause of death has been revealed yet, but she was known to have been dealing with a health condition that resulted in her cancelling several performances this year.

Jordan, whose career began in 1986 as a vocalist on Come On (Baby Tonight) from Bündock’s album Mauve, was known for songs such as L’Affaire Dumoutier (Say To Me…) and Closer Together.

She became a Canadian Idol judge in 2003. “If you love music and you’ve been around as long as I have, you pretty much do what you got to do,” Jordan once said, reported Variety. “But I love music. I am a huge, gigantic fan.”

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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