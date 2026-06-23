Question the BTS's star's anime knowledge at your own risk
BTS's Jungkook has been called many things, but he won't tolerate anime slander.
The maknae, as he is always referred to, has dealt with more than his fair share of criticism, backlash and scrutiny over the past 13 years, along with his band. While he might have shown his displeasure subtly on occasion, or told a fan off during a Weverse Live, he hasn’t been publicly too riled up.
Unless, of course, someone brings up his anime knowledge. A user had tweeted, “Jungkook was so busy working when he was younger that he didn’t seriously watch any anime at all. What an amateur.”
Jungkook, who seems to be chronically online like the rest of us, took a screenshot and posted it on his Instagram account. “Who are you to say that?”
ARMY’s are having quite the field day, and one wrote, “He was so offended by someone telling him that he knew nothing about anime that he put them on blast on his Instagram.” Another added that the hilarity of the situation lay in the fact that Jungkook had never responded to a lot of the fabricated narratives spread about him on Twitter, but he reacted, the moment someone said he knows nothing about anime.
Seasoned fans were quick to remind everyone that Jungkook's love for anime is hardly a secret.
In fact, Jungkook has earlier been quite vocal about his love for anime. In an earlier interview he had once even said that he wanted to be the ‘boy character from Spirited Away’. “He was very good looking and can transform into a dragon,” he had said.
Moreover, when he was on tour in Japan, he even made a reference to Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen. In his Weverse Lives, he has also discussed Cyberpunk Edgerrunners, Naruto and Death Note. As one angry fan wrote after collating photos of watching Jungkook watching anime before a concert, “Open the schools.”
Currently, Jungkook is busy with the BTS Arirang tour, with the rest of his bandmates. After performing in the US, the band is ready to head to Europe and then Asia, later this year.