A fabricated narrative was formed after the Grammys, and Rose became the scapegoat
At the 2026 Grammy Awards, APT, the chart-devouring, TikTok-haunting, globally unavoidable Bruno Mars and Rosé collaboration, opened the show, dominated playlists for months, and then, won absolutely nothing. Blinks were furious. Rival fandoms cheered. An eye for an eye, many said. Rose was called bad luck, and was accused of ending Bruno Mars winning streak at the Grammys.
Naturally, the internet said: someone must pay.
Enter the drama nobody ordered but everyone consumed.
Within hours, social media latched onto a new theory: Bruno Mars had unfollowed Rosé on Instagram after their triple Grammy snub. Screenshots appeared, and timelines spiralled. Memes clocked in for overtime, and everyone in the K-Pop world knew that their feed was a pop culture crime scene.
There was just one tiny issue.
You can’t unfollow someone you never followed. But when it comes to cooking up drama and running stories, the internet just doesn't stop.
The chaos began with a viral image on X, supposedly showing Rosé posting an emotional Instagram story about messages not delivering and Bruno’s profile picture vanishing. Millions of views later, fans were playing detective.
“He blocked her,” one user declared confidently.
“No way this is real,” another countered.
Someone else simply posted a clown emoji. .
Think pieces were drafted. Blame was assigned. Rosé somehow became responsible not just for a Grammy loss, but for Bruno Mars’ entire legacy.
There was just one problem: the screenshot was fake.
Actual fans, those who do things like check, quickly noticed a very inconvenient truth: Bruno Mars and Rosé have never followed each other on Instagram. Yikes.
Fan accounts (shoutout to the Brazilian detectives of pop Twitter) pulled receipts showing the no-follow history between the two. No follow means no unfollow. Case closed.
However, the internet hates a closed case.
With the Instagram theory wobbling, fans pivoted to their next favourite hobby: analysing five-second clips.
Short videos from the Grammys showed Rosé chatting animatedly with Bruno. Some called it friendly. Others called it awkward. A few decided it was a full-blown snub caught in 4K.
Just when the theory was hanging on by a thread, Bruno Mars casually detonated it.
The day after the Grammys, he posted a photo of Rosé eating pizza, relaxed and smiling with a warm caption. They were also spotted together at a West Hollywood after-party, laughing like two people who had just survived awards season and wanted carbs.
So much for the feud.
This was never really about an unfollow. It was about disappointment looking for a target.
Some fans dusted off the tired 'Rosé curse' meme—the idea that anyone linked to her is doomed to bad luck. What started years ago as a joke quickly turned nasty, with trolls blaming her for Bruno’s Grammy losses like she personally unplugged the voting machines.
Meanwhile, others pushed back, pointing out the obvious: the collaboration worked, the chemistry was real, and the internet was once again choosing drama over reality.
No.
He didn’t unfollow her.
He didn’t block her.
He didn’t ice her out.
There was never a follow to begin with.
What did happen? A fake screenshot, a handful of clips taken out of context, and a fandom spiral fueled by award-show disappointment.
APT. didn’t walk away with a trophy, but it opened the Grammys, ruled the charts, and ended with pizza and good vibes.
The internet may love a mess, but sometimes the truth is boring, simple, and sitting quietly behind a slice of cheese.
