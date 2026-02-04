At the 2026 Grammy Awards, APT, the chart-devouring, TikTok-haunting, globally unavoidable Bruno Mars and Rosé collaboration, opened the show, dominated playlists for months, and then, won absolutely nothing. Blinks were furious. Rival fandoms cheered. An eye for an eye, many said. Rose was called bad luck, and was accused of ending Bruno Mars winning streak at the Grammys.