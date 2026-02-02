Why Blackpink's Rosé and Bruno Mars lost at the Grammys — and what APT’s snub reveals

APT.’s Grammys 2026 shutout came despite an awards run that had already firmly established the song as one of the year’s most decorated global pop releases. The Rosé–Bruno Mars collaboration won Song of the Year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, making Rosé the first K-pop artist to take the category, and secured a Song of the Year (Daesang) at the Asia Artist Awards 2024. It was also recognised internationally with Best Collaboration (Overseas) at the Asian Pop Music Awards, Western Song of the Year at Taiwan’s Hito Music Awards, and Song of the Year by Streaming (Western) at the Japan Gold Disc Awards.