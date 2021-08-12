An undated photo provided by Dolly Parton, shows Parton with James Patterson. They teamed up on a novel about an aspiring country singer who goes to Nashville to seek her fortune and escape her past. Image Credit: NYT

America’s sweetheart keeps on giving. Dolly Parton has written thousands of songs and donated $1 million (Dh3.7 million) to help develop the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine — but she isn’t done. On March 7, 2022, the country-music icon will publish her first novel, ‘Run, Rose, Run,’ co-written with best-selling author James Patterson.

Parton will simultaneously release a new 12-song original album of the same name, meant to accompany the book.

Set in Nashville, ‘Run, Rose, Run’ tells the story of a young woman who journeys to Music City to pursue her country music-making dreams, drawing inspiration for her songwriting from a brutal secret in her past — a secret that won’t stay hidden.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Little, Brown, the division of Hachette Book Group that will publish the novel, promised ‘Run, Rose, Run’ would combine “James Patterson’s brilliant character-building and dramatic skills with Dolly Parton’s unparalleled insight into the music world’s star-making machinery.”

“It’s been an honour — and a hell of a lot of fun — to work with the inimitable Dolly Parton, whom I’ve long admired for her music, her storytelling, and her enormous generosity,” Patterson said in the Little, Brown release. “The mind-blowing thing about this project is that reading the novel is enhanced by listening to the album and vice versa. It’s a really unique experience that I know readers (and listeners) will love.”

The album, produced by Richard Dennison and Tom Rutledge, will be released by Parton’s Butterfly Records in partnership with another record label to be named later.

Though Patterson has frequently collaborated with other writers, ranging from regular co-author Maxine Paetro to two-time partner and former President Bill Clinton, none of them have sold more than 100 million albums.

Parton’s last book collaboration, with Robert K. Oermann, produced the music-focused memoir, ‘Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics,’ a look behind 175 of her songs.

“I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel,” said Parton in the statement, adding, “I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it all together!”