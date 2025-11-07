GOLD/FOREX
Bomb threat at Tamil actor Arun Vijay's Chennai home, probe underway

The teams were alerted after the DGP office received an email threat

ANI
Tamil actor Arun Vijay (Photo/Instagram@arunvijayno1)
Tamil actor Arun Vijay (Photo/Instagram@arunvijayno1)

A tense situation unfolded at the Chennai residence of Tamil actor Arun Vijay after receiving a bomb threat, prompting an immediate response from the city police and bomb squad.

The teams were alerted after the director general of police's office received an email threat from a mysterious individual, said officials. It warned about a bomb being planted in Vijay's Chennai home in the Ekkattuthangal area.

After receiving the information, a bomb detection squad, along with a team of police personnel, rushed to the actor's house and conducted a thorough search.

Authorities are currently investigating the source of the threatening email, and further inquiries are underway.

Vijay is known for predominantly working in Tamil films. Some of his prominent acting credits include Yennai Arindhaal (2015), Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018) and Chakravyuha (2016).

The actor will be next seen in Kris Thirukumaran's Retta Thala.

The film stars Vijay in the lead alongside Sidhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, John Vijay, Hareesh Peradi, and Balaji Murugadoss .

A release date is yet to be announced.

