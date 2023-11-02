Actor Shraddha Kapoor is winning hearts with her witty Instagram post.
Taking to Instagram, Kapoor shared a series of pictures of a fusion saree look from the star-studded launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai last night. Kapoor wore a traditional orange-red toned saree and added a fusion twist by donning a blazer to complete the look.
Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Kuch nahi vro... pant aur blouse laundry ke paas gaye thhe, coat aur saree ka fusion look bana diya. (Trousers and blouse were at the laundry, so I created a fusion look of the coat and saree.)
Kapoor not only amazed everyone at the event with her look, but with her voice too.
At the opening event for the Jio World Plaza, she sang the version of Asha Bhosle’s classic song, ‘Aao Huzoor Tumko.’
Apart from her, celebs like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and Khushi Kapoor among others also graced the event in style.
On the work front, Kapoor will be seen reuniting with Rajkumar Rao in ‘Stree 2’. The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.
The sequel will be out in theatres in August 2024. Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana will also feature in the horror-comedy drama.
Shraddha was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the rom-com,‘Tu Jhooti Main Makakar’.