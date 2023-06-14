Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has produced the upcoming made-for-OTT film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, shared a hilarious story about roping in Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the quirky romantic drama.
Ranaut, Siddiqui and actress Avneet Kaur headlined the trailer launch of ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, the maiden venture of Manikarnika Films, Ranaut’s production house.
“I was looking for his (Siddiqui’s) mobile number and people were telling that he won’t sign anything for the coming five years, and he won’t even talk to anyone, but I thought he might sign if he hears something that he might like,” Ranaut said. “Somehow, I got his number, and I messaged him that I wanted to meet him.”
“Nawazuddin was in Bengaluru, and he asked me to come over, and I did. He was surprised that I actually went to Bengaluru to meet him. I told him I have a script, and he was like, now that you are here, who needs a script, we will do a film. That was the entire conversation I had with Nawazuddin for ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’.”
Directed by Sai Kabir and produced by Kagana Ranaut, the film also features Vipin Sharma and Zakir Hussain in lead roles.