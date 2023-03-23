As she turned 36 on Thursday, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut began on a positive note by apologising to those she has hurt and shared a message for her fans.
The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress, in a video on Instagram thanked her parents, her 'gurus' (teachers) and 'shatrus' (enemies). She didn't specify who her enemies were, though.
She was heard saying: "Mere shatru, jinhone aajtak mujhe kabhi araam nahi karne diya. Chahe jitni bhi safalta mili, phir bhi mujhe safalta ke marg pe tatpar rakha. Mujhe ladna, sangharsh karna sikhaya. Unki bhi main humesha abhaari rahugi. (My enemies have not let me rest. I have to fight and fight hard to win. Because of them, I will remain good.)"
"Doston meri vichaardhara bahut saral hai, mera achran, soch bhi bahut saral hai aur main humesha hi sabka accha chahti hu. Iske chalte agar maine kabhi kisi ke liye deshhit mein ya larger picture ke liye maine kisi ke liye kuch kaha ho aur unko uska dukh hua ho, thess lagi ho, main uske liye bhi shama chahti hu (Friends, my thoughts and opinions are easy and simpl;e to understand. I always look at the larger picture of the nation's good and my thoughts and opinions are in line with it. I apologise if anyone has been hurt because of such statements)," she said.
She said she only has “sneh, suvichaar (affection, good thoughts)” for everyone.
Ranaut wrapped up shooting for the Tamil movie ‘Chandramukhi 2’. She also has the movies ‘Emergency’, ‘Tejas’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’ and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’ lined up.