Bollywood divas Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy had the "BEST NIGHT EVER" when they met former England football captain David Beckham on Sunday.
The 'Gold' actress just happened to run into English footballer David Beckham while she was chilling at the Grand Prix 2021 at Doha in Qatar, when she came across the star. Looking stunning in a black bodycon dress, she posted a fan-girl moment on her Instagram handle, "What just happened !?!? @davidbeckham #BEST."
Mouni is not the only one, actress Mrunal Thakur too clicked a picture with the football superstar. Mrunal posted pictures with the footballer on her Instagram handle along with the caption, "AND THIS HAPPENED! BEST NIGHT EVER @davidbeckham @f1 @fabdoha." Further, she wrote, "Are you jealous?"
Roy and Thakur later huddled together after thier photo shoot and laughed out loud like true fangirls on meeting David Beckham. "This is us after we shoot selfies with David Beckham," Mrunal Thakur captioned an Instagram Story of the two giggling. "Do you think you're envious?"
Reacting to this, the post soon flooded with super interesting comments. Dulquer Salmaan exclaimed, "What the hell ?!!!!!!"
Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy will star alongside Karan Deol and Abhay Deol in the upcoming film Velle. She also stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the magnum opus Brahmastra. Thakur was recently seen with Kartik Aaryan in the film 'Dhamaka.'