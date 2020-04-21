Actress took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen wearing high-cut leotards

Image Credit: Instagram

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Ditching the new generations yoga pants, Sunny Leone tried out some eighties fashion for a retro aerobics workout.

Sunny took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen wearing high-cut leotards, crop top and a big bow on her hair.

First Sunny shared her look on the photo-sharing website and captioned: "Hmmm...something fun planned!! Video to come!"

In the second video, the "Mastizaade" actress was seen exercising on the song 80's hit "Maniac" with her sister-in-law Karishma Vohra in two separate TikTok windows.

"Morning everyone! We are so far from each other but I'm so happy we could make this video together. Love you @karishmavohra14my brother is lucky to have you in his life!! 2 #maniacs #justdance videos so much fun," she said.

Sunny had shared another dance video of herself earlier this month.