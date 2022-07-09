The teaser of thriller film ‘Chup’ was unveiled by ‘Cheeni Kam’ director and ad-man R Balki on Saturday on the occasion of filmmaker and actor Guru Dutt’s birth anniversary.
The teaser is an ode to Dutt, who received a barrage of criticism for his iconic film ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’.
The film stars Sunny Deol, Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, ‘Scam: 1992’ actress Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt, who made a comeback with ‘Bombay Begums’.
‘Chup’ is directed by R Balki and produced by Gauri Shinde, Hope Filmmakers and Pen Studios.
The teaser opens with Salmaan’s character making art of newspaper cuttings and gifting a bouquet of paper-cut flowers to Dhanwanthary’s character before the premise spirals into a dark web of thrill and mystery, and speaks about the revenge of an artist.
Commenting on the occasion of the teaser release, Balki said in a statement, “Guru Dutt’s ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’ is one of the many films that is seen as iconic today but was strongly criticised when it was released. Should we be more sensitive to an artist’s work or should the artists be less sensitive about what is being written about their work.”
For Balki, who has written the original story for the film, ‘Chup’ is his debut in this genre.