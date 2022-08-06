Late Indian singer KK’s song ‘Yaaron’ has been recreated by a number of popular artists and his daughter Taamara and son Nakul Krishna.
Taking to Instagram, Nakul shared the music video along with a caption about working on one of his late father’s most famous songs.
He wrote: “Check it out guys! ‘Yaaron’ Forever! This was quite a bittersweet experience for me. Recording a few lines of the same song in the same booth dad sang in felt special, but I also missed sharing such a moment with him. In a strange way we finally sung together na @taamara.krishna? I really appreciate everyone who sang and was part of this with us and love how this turned out, hope you guys love it too. It’s always about love and friendship.”
The video starts with composer Leslee Lewis playing his guitar, and also features singers including Papon, Shaan, Benny Dayal and Dhvani Bhanushali.
The video shares glimpses of KK performing on stage and moments spent with his children.
Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, was best known for his songs like ‘Tadap Tadap’ from ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Khuda Jaane’ from ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Aankhon Mein Teri’ from ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Zindagi Do Pal Ki’ from ‘Kites’ and more. He died on May 31 after falling ill after performing at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata. He was 53.