Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal looks every inch convincing as India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in the trailer of the biographical war drama, ‘Sam Bahadur’, which was unveiled on Tuesday.
The nearly three-minute trailer begins with a spine-chilling recitation by Kaushal’s character.
What’s convincing is to see his character having a discussion with the ministers, including Fatima Sana Sheikh, who portrays late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
The line “my soldiers don’t want normal. They want to win. I want to win”, shows him in a powerful light as Manekshaw, who is determined to triumph in every stage. However, Fatima doesn’t make an impressive impact as the late former PM.
Sanya Malhotra plays Silloo Manekshaw, Sam’s wife, but there’s only a small glimpse of her in the trailer.
The video ends on an impactful note, with Kaushal mouthing “Ham rahe ya na rahe, hamari is wardi ka gaurav hamesha rahega” (Whether we live or not, this honour will live forever).
It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Vicky has won once again, going by the trailer.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.
It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under the banner of RSVP Movies.
The film is slated to hit the screens on December 1.