In Hyderabad, he was joined on stage by Allu Arjun and even grooved to 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Mumbai: Dutch DJ Martin Garrix was joined on stage by Indian cinema stars Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor recently on two separate occasions. The two-time MTV EMA winner is touring Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi and Ahmedabad.

Taking to Instagram, Allu shared two images with Martin. In one frame, both of them posed for the camera. In another, the duo vibed together against the backdrop of a packed auditorium. Allu captioned the frames, "What a Funn Night . Oo anta vaa with @martingarrix . Hyderabad Thaggedele" with a hand emoji.

"Martin Garrix is such a cool talented guy and it was amazing to go up on stage with him and share all that love with the audience,” Allu Arjun said.

“India is one of my favourite countries to perform at and it's good to finally return and party with all my fans. It was great to have Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor join me on stage. There is no place like India. We have done some of the craziest shows here and I'm so proud that we get to do this big tour now," Martin said.

DJ Garrix also reciprocated Allu's post saying, "Thank you for joining bro" with heart and love emojis. Allu shared some inside pictures even on his Instagram story. The first video gives a glimpse of the power-packed show of Garrix. Sharing the frame with Garrix, Allu captioned it, "It was a blastttt', and in another, he wrote, "Oo anta vaa..."

In Bengaluru, Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor took to the stage to perform alongside the DJ. The film star, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', was seen sharing a warm hug with Garrix as soon as he appeared on stage.

Garrix was also seen folding his hands and thanking Ranbir on stage like a true humble superstar and also talked about how Kapoor had a new movie releasing that they were celebrating together.

Ranbir Kapoor said on stage: "Let's hear it for the greatest DJ music producer Martin Garrix. I just got to say one thing guys, stay positive, stay humble, be in love, be high on life. Put on your phones, let's do this together."