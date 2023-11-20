The upcoming episode of the popular streaming chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan,’ will see ‘Student of the Year’ actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan reuniting on the controversial couch.
This time, they are set to spill the beans and take a trip down memory lane as they arrive in style to grace the couch and guarantee laughter and entertainment.
The makers of the show also released the episodic promo of the show on Monday. The video shows show host Karan Johar welcoming the actors on the couch, as he says: “They’re ideal husbands to the world, but on my couch, these boys are nothing but just Kens without their Barbies.”
Talking about how Karan Johar initiates controversies, Varun Dhawan said: “In my dad’s film, there is a character called Shaadiram GharJode (home uniter). He is Karan Johar ghar tode (home breaker).”
‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+.