Top Bollywood designer Manisha Malhotra has designs on Dubai this October as he dials up the glamour quotient at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Awards Night to be held in the UAE on October 28 at Meydan.
Malhotra, whose creations have been worn by stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Kiara Advani, is the latest celebrity to be added to the fast-growing line up.
The designer joins a star-studded guest list boasting popular names including Shruti Haasan, Sunny Leone, Sunil Grover, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui confirmed to attend the big night.
Earlier this week, Gulf News also revealed that Pakistani stars including Mahira Khan, Maya Ali, and Jawed Sheikh will also rub shoulders with the ever-growing army of Bollywood talents.
Pakistani heart-throb Sheheryar Munawar has also been added to the glitzy line-up of guests.
Other than these stars, OTT queen Shefali Shah and singer Udit Narayan will attend the much-anticipated event.
Also on the roster of stars is Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed, who will add star wattage. The talented Iraqi singer Sattar Saad who shot to fame after being featured on ‘The Voice: The Sweetest Voice (Season 2)’, which featured on MBC 4, will also be in attendance.
The annual Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night is one of the biggest events on the UAE social calendar and will play out like a Bollywood musical, with onstage action, dance and awards.