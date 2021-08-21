Actor Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming action thriller ‘Ganpath’ has been blocked as a Christmas release and will hit the screens on December 23, 2022.
Actor Jackie Shroff’s son also treated his fans with a teaser of the film on his Instagram account.
He is heard saying in Hindi: “Apun ko janta ne aur God ne bola aane ko, to apun aa re la hai.” [My fans/masses and God has asked me to come, and so I am here]
The actor labels ‘Ganpath’ as one of his most ambitious projects.
“Ganpath has been one of my most ambitious and challenging projects. This one truly is going to challenge me to an extreme level in terms of action as well. The idea is to take the bar a lot higher for myself and Ganapath is just the right vehicle to express a new action for our audiences here,” said Shroff.
This film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.
“If nervousness and excitement leads to a great final output then I want a bit more of both,” said director Bahl.
He added that there are a few hurdles given the pandemic situation worldwide but they have a great team and there is immense excitement.
“Tiger keeps setting the benchmarks for us and Jacky is the adrenalin running in our system,” said Bahl.