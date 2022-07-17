Mumbai: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has hit back at those who called her a "gold digger" after her news of dating IPL founder Lalit Modi went viral.

Sushmita, who is currently vacationing with her daughters Renee and Alisah, took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself in an infinity pool. Her back is towards the camera, while a picturesque view of the sea and the sky can be seen.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience... I love how nature merges all it's creation to experience oneness... and just how divided we are, when we break that balance."

"It's heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming..."

Taking a dig at the "gold digger" comment, Sushmita said she prefers diamonds and buys them for herself.

"The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies... the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had and the acquaintances I've never met."

"All sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life and character... monetising the 'Gold Digger' all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!"

"I dig deeper than Gold... and I've always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!! I love the all heart support my well wishers and loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine."

"Cause I've never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun .perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! I love you guys!!!"

This isn't the first time that Sushmita has reacted to people criticising her relationship with Lalit. Days after IPL founder had announced that he is dating Sushmita, the latter took to Instagram and penned a cryptic note, talking about the power of noise cancellation. With her caption, Sushmita indirectly hit back at trolls for criticising her relationship choices.

For those unaware, last Thursday, Lalit shared pictures on social media talking about returning from a global tour with his "better-looking partner" Sushmita Sen.