Actress Sushmita Sen celebrated two years with boyfriend Rohman Shawl through a gushing love note.
“Rooh se Rooh tak...2 us!!! 2 years of 2getherness #rohmance... I love you,” she tweeted along with a picture of herself with Shawl.
In the throwback picture, they look adorable as they smile and pose for the camera.
On the work front, Sen made her acting comeback with web series ‘Aarya’, which delves into how organised crime and betrayal run deep in a family. It is about the protagonist Aarya, and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened.
The show also features Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary. ‘Aarya’ is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama ‘Penoza’.