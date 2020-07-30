Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Image Credit: IANS

Deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh on Thursday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court on actress Rhea Chakraborty’s plea seeking a transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai.

“Let nothing be done in the above mentioned matter without prior notice to the undersigned,” said the caveat by advocate Nitin Saluja on behalf of Rajput’s father.

The apex court also declined to entertain a plea seeking a CBI investigation into the death of Sushant.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said the PIL petitioner Alka Priya has no locus standi in the matter.

“The Mumbai police are probing the matter. If you want, then you can go before the Bombay High Court and seek appropriate relief,” noted the bench also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Advocate KB Upadhyay, appearing for the petitioner, argued before the bench that Rajput was a good man, as he supported several social causes.

The bench replied it has nothing to do with whether a person was a good person or bad person, and it is about jurisdiction. The bench told the petitioner’s counsel that he should go to Bombay High Court, if there was anything concrete to be shared.

Upadhyay had contended in the plea that there are several irregularities in the investigation of Mumbai police. “He had injury marks on his body,” said Upadhyay.

Days after Singh lodged an FIR against Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son, the actress moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the investigation to Mumbai.