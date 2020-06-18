The ashes of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were immersed in the holy river Ganga in his hometown Patna in Bihar on Thursday.
According to Rajput’s family, his ashes were immersed in the Ganga near Dighaghat in Patna, where his late mother’s ashes had also been immersed.
Rajput’s father KK Singh and his two sisters, along with a Pandit, immersed the ashes amid Vedic chanting in the middle of the river by boat.
The actor hanged himself on June 14 at his flat in Mumbai’s Bandra. On June 15, Rajput was cremated in Mumbai and from there his ashes were brought to Patna.
After receiving news of Rajput’s death, his father arrived in Mumbai on Monday and returned to Patna on Wednesday.
While there has been a wave of mourning in the entire country due to the death of the prominent actor at the age of 34, the demand for justice for him is also increasing. Leaders of some political parties and many people have demanded a CBI probe into Rajput’s death.