Actress Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has reportedly informed Bihar Police that the late actor was unhappy because Rhea Chakraborty harassed him.
Lokhande made her claim while she was visiting Rajput’s family in Patna, a report in news18.com stated. According to the website, Lokhande told the police that through a chat around the time of release of her Bollywood debut film, ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ in 2019, Rajput mentioned being “harassed” by his current girlfriend Chakraborty.
A report in dnaindia.com corroborated the news saying a source had informed the website that, according to Lokhande, Rajput had told her that he is “quite unhappy in the relationship and wants to end it as Rhea harassed him”.
The news18.com report further stated that Lokhande’s chat with Rajput was shared with the police at that time.
Rajput dated Lokhande, his co-star of the hit TV series ‘Pavitra Rishta’, for almost six years after which they parted ways. After Rajput’s demise in June, Lokhande had visited the actor’s family when they were in Mumbai to perform his last rites.
During her visit to Patna later, Lokhande had reportedly shown the above-mentioned chats to Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti.
On Tuesday, it came to light that Rajput’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna accusing six people, including his girlfriend Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide.
On Wednesday, Lokhande took to social media to share a cryptic post. The actress tweeted an image that reads “Truth Wins”, on her verified account.