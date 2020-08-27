KK Singh, father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday morning declared that actress Rhea Chakraborty poisoned his son and was his murderer.
In a 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, demanded the CBI arrest Chakraborty and her associates.
“Rhea used to feed poison to my son Sushant for a long time. She is his murderer. Rhea and her associates should be immediately arrested and punished,” said Singh in the video clip, shared with IANS by family sources.
The CBI has taken over the investigation into Rajput’s death and new conjectures involving alleged links between Bollywood, the cricket world and drugs have lately emerged in sections of the media, as factors behind Rajput’s death.
Shortly after Rajput died, Singh on behalf of their family, had filed an FIR in Patna charging Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges.
Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14.