This follows the arrests of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda

Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: Gulf News archive

In the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput cases, Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Dipesh Sawant, domestic help of the late actor. KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director of Narcotics Control Bureau said this in a statement to ANI.

The agency had also earlier arrested Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda, house manager for the late Rajput.

Showik's involvement tumbled out after the NCB Mumbai and New Delhi teams on August 28, nabbed Abbas R. Lakhani and Karn V. Arora from old Kurla and Chandivali, Powai, each with possession of 46 grams of marijuana/ganja and 13 grams, respectively.

They disclosed the involvement of Zaid Vilatra whose home was raided to unearth Rs 9.50 lakh -- USD 2,081, 180 British Pounds and UAE 15 Dirhams which they confessed were the proceeds of sale of drugs like marijuana/ganja/bud to many people in the city.

Vilatra was arrested on September 2 and remanded to custody for 7 days by the same court, and during interrogation, he revealed the names of a buyer Abdel Basit Parihar, nabbed on September 3.

Parihar - who the NCB describes as an 'active member' of a drug syndicate with high profile customer and narcotics suppliers - on his interrogation revealed the further modus operandi of the narco-business.

He told the NCB that he purchased the drugs from Vilatra and Kaizan Ebrahim on instructions from Showik, facilitated drugs and was in touch with both Showik and Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda.

Armed with Parihar's statement, the NCB on Friday summoned Showik, who on the basis of his "voluntary statement", was arrested late on September 4 for his illicit drug dealings.