Amid the drug case stemming from the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau has reportedly sent 85 gadgets that belong to Bollywood stars and their associates to the Directorate of Forensic Sciences (DFS) in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.
The report by Indian daily Mumbai Mirror says the while most of the devices are mobile phones, there also include laptops, pen drives and tablets. The source said the phones belong to Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty, and stars including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan.
A number of actors have been questioned and some have had their homes raided in the drug case that is still ongoing after Rajput’s suicide at his home in Bandra on June 14.
According to Mumbai Mirror, the raids in Mumbai have taken place based on data extracted by DFS Gujarat from 30 phones such as voice clips and chats.