Sushant Singh Rajput death continues to rattle India Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Niraj Kumar Bablu said their family feels the late actor was under some pressure from Bollywood in the lead up to his death.

The statement comes even as Bollywood film producer Sandeep Ssingh claimed that Rajput had good relations with producers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor and said he wasn’t under any pressure and was also not the target of nepotism.

“We are still stuck with the religious formalities of Sushant. As far as the case is concerned, there are big personalities in [the] industry who have spoken about the behaviour of Bollywood with Sushant. So, we definitely feel that there was some pressure on him from Bollywood otherwise these big celebrities wouldn’t have supported Sushant. This should be investigated,” Bablu said.

On June 14, Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. Police say the actor died by suicide.

“We are in a wait and watch position on the results of the investigation,” his cousin added. “[The] police will investigate and will try to find out the reason of his death. Someone may speak whatever they want but we are going with the police investigation. The police won’t stop [their] investigation on account of Sandip’s statement or what I speak to the media. If anyone tries to misguide or hide the truth..., [the] police won’t accept it. They will have to put the puzzle altogether. We as a family don’t want to interfere in it. Once all the aspects come out, we will see what needs to be done.”

Rajput’s cousin also shared that the late actor was an inspiration for people and that he wouldn’t take a drastic decision of killing himself.

“What we know about him is that he was a very intelligent person. He used to inspire people...even the film he did, ‘Chhichhore’ also had a message on how to win [over] depression.... So, a person like him who gave [out a] message not to commit suicide... how can he commit suicide? We can’t digest this. We are not even accusing anyone so let the truth come out.”

When quizzed about appeals for a CBI probe into the death, Bablu further added: “Big politicians, film stars and his fans have demanded [a] CBI enquiry and in two-three days we will take a call on whether to involve [the] CBI or not. But, it depends on the state government....”